Fast Company will start to upgrade its Web servers the morning of Jan. 14.

As a result, Web site performance, services, and features will be greatly enhanced over the coming months. However, some parts of the Web site will be unavailable until Jan. 20, 2005, including blog comments in FC Now, discussion forums, polls, membership and newsletter sign-ups.

Thank you for your patience.

If you need immediate assistance, please feel free to contact us.