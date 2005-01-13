Ron Knows Joe

Better joe at McDonalds?! Linda’s post earlier today about McDonalds upgrading its coffee got me wondering… What ever happened to McCafe, the pilot restaurants introduced in 2001? We were supposed to see hundreds of them by now. Has McDonalds backed down from the concept, deciding to boost in-house options rather than go up against Starbucks with free-standing cafes? Or are McCafes really out there and I’ve just overlooked them? Anybody?