Celebrating Social Capitalism

“WHEREAS: New York City, the business capital of the world, has always been quick to recognize the value of innovative and effective business models. It is with special pleasure that we note the amazing growth of social entrepreneurship, a movement led by companies and non-profits that use business tactics to solve social problems. The extraordinary businesspeople who are defining this trend have eschewed traditional concepts of value and profit. Instead of lucrative IPOS, these companies focus their energies on projects that include increasing college enrollment among inner city youngsters and helping Kenyan farmers achieve economic self-sufficiency…

WHEREAS: This month, 25 non-profit companies will receive Social Capitalist Awards, which are given out by the groundbreaking business magazine Fast Company. Each winning organization, five of which are based in New York City, renews our faith in American business. These pioneering entrepreneurs remind us that success cannot be determined strictly in terms of dollars and cents.

Now therefore, I, Michael R. Bloomberg, Mayor of the City of New York, in recognition of this important event, do hereby proclaim Thursday, January 13, 2005 in the City of New York as ‘Social Capitalist Day.'”