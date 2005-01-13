Listening, and Leveraging

Strategy+Business and Knowledge@Wharton recently issued a white paper that considers how organizations can take advantage of their clients and customers’ ideas. Here’s the quick hit:

Employees use the product.

Successful innovators conduct vigorous market research of customer needs.

The engineers stay close to the market.

Companies perform R&D around the world.

Innovative companies seek understanding of customer behavior and motivations.

Seems simple, but there’s additional insight and ideas in the longer form. How do you tap into the ideas of your customers?