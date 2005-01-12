advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Patent Leader

By Heath Row1 minute Read

PatentCafe recently released its list of the top 200 companies, ranked in terms of how many patents they received. Here are the top 10:

  • International Business Machines Corporation 3,254
  • Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. – 2,174
  • Hitachi, Ltd. – 2,041
  • Samsung – 1,934
  • Canon Kabushiki Kaisha 1,875
  • Hewlett-Packard Company 1,836
  • Micron Technology, Inc. – 1,764
  • Sony Corporation 1,686
  • Intel Corporation 1,604
  • Fujitsu Limited 1,465

Interestingly, IBM has maintained the top spot for the last 11 years. What do you think accounts for IBM’s patent dominance?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life