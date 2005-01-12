Patent Leader

PatentCafe recently released its list of the top 200 companies, ranked in terms of how many patents they received. Here are the top 10:
- International Business Machines Corporation 3,254
- Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. – 2,174
- Hitachi, Ltd. – 2,041
- Samsung – 1,934
- Canon Kabushiki Kaisha 1,875
- Hewlett-Packard Company 1,836
- Micron Technology, Inc. – 1,764
- Sony Corporation 1,686
- Intel Corporation 1,604
- Fujitsu Limited 1,465
Interestingly, IBM has maintained the top spot for the last 11 years. What do you think accounts for IBM’s patent dominance?