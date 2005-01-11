Mano a Mano

Now, this is a conversation worth eavesdropping on. James Surowiecki, author of The Wisdom of Crowds, and Malcolm Gladwell, author of Blink, are holding forth in Slate this week.
So far, their exchange has touched on the difference between rapid cognition and careful deliberation, distributed decision-making, the danger of expertise, and other heady topics. It’s a fascinating read: Equal parts book discussion, friendly professional debate, and expansion of their core ideas. When was the last time you sat down with a colleague — or a competitor — and deeply discussed what you did… and why?
[via Future Now]