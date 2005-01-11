Mano a Mano

Now, this is a conversation worth eavesdropping on. James Surowiecki, author of The Wisdom of Crowds , and Malcolm Gladwell , author of Blink, are holding forth in Slate this week.

So far, their exchange has touched on the difference between rapid cognition and careful deliberation, distributed decision-making, the danger of expertise, and other heady topics. It’s a fascinating read: Equal parts book discussion, friendly professional debate, and expansion of their core ideas. When was the last time you sat down with a colleague — or a competitor — and deeply discussed what you did… and why?

[via Future Now]