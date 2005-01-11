News: Flash

A flash-based iPod and a mini Mac were the big news at this morning’s annual MacWorld conference (chronicled minute-by-minute by Engaget). Accompanied by pop star and Esquire columnist John Mayer, Apple CEO Steve Jobs discussed a broad range of i-prefaced efforts at the company, from iChat to iWork to iDVD. The highlights, however, were the Mac mini, a paperback-book sized, 1.25GHZ computer with a 40GB hard drive priced at $599 – and the iPod Shuffle, a pinkie-sized iPod with 512MB to 1GB of flash memory selling for $100 to $150. Neither offering will come with a screen or display – and the iPod Shuffle will do just that: shuffle your songs randomly.