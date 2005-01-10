Payday or Holiday?

If your holiday vacation already feels like history, you’re not alone. A new Salary.com online survey found that an increasing number of employees would forego cash for extra time in the sun. If given the choice between a $5,000 raise and the equivalent in time off, 39 percent of online survey respondents chose leisure time, up from just 33 percent three years ago.

The folks at Salary.com want to point to the results as further evidence that we’re all trying to seek balance in our lives and change our priorities. Perhaps. But as finding balance continues to be nearly impossible and the employment pictures stays fuzzy at best, maybe we’ve all just adjusted to a new reality, and are happy to take what we can get. What would you pick, if given the choice?