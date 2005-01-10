The Sound of Mus-Ick

Late last year, Sales & Marketing resource center contributor Karen Post explored the idea of how brands sound. In the September 2004 issue of Harper’s — in the Readings section — the editors excerpted the casting specs for a KFC TV commercial’s voiceover. Here’s the short form:
- The voice should be confident. This is a confident, progressively thinking brand.
- The voice should be fun. Chicken, relatively speaking, is a fun food to eat.
- The voice should be inclusive. It should sound like someone anybody would want to hang out and eat some chicken with.
- The voice should be young and male. The brand personality is male.
Parts of this made me smile — and almost snicker (Hey, let’s hang out and eat some chicken!) — and parts also piqued my interest. Is your brand male or female? Given voice, how does your work sound? Who’d do the voiceover for your perfect advert?