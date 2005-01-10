The Sound of Mus-Ick

Late last year, Sales & Marketing resource center contributor Karen Post explored the idea of how brands sound . In the September 2004 issue of Harper’s — in the Readings section — the editors excerpted the casting specs for a KFC TV commercial’s voiceover. Here’s the short form:

The voice should be confident. This is a confident, progressively thinking brand.

This is a confident, progressively thinking brand. The voice should be fun. Chicken, relatively speaking, is a fun food to eat.

Chicken, relatively speaking, is a fun food to eat. The voice should be inclusive. It should sound like someone anybody would want to hang out and eat some chicken with.

It should sound like someone anybody would want to hang out and eat some chicken with. The voice should be young and male. The brand personality is male.

Parts of this made me smile — and almost snicker (Hey, let’s hang out and eat some chicken!) — and parts also piqued my interest. Is your brand male or female? Given voice, how does your work sound? Who’d do the voiceover for your perfect advert?