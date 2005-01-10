advertisement
Reporting on Business Reporting

By Heath Row

Want a good introduction to the world of business journalism — and what business journalists at a variety of publications and media outlets are thinking about and covering? The American Press Institute’s National Center for Business Journalism offers a wide array of tools, resources — and perspectives — on the practice of business journalism. Current features include a look at how business journalists use technology to ply their trade, the top business stories, and news about business journalists — the positive, as well as the negative.

