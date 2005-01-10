advertisement
(Ne)On Time

By Heath Row1 minute Read

In just more than a week, the humble neon sign will celebrate its 90th birthday. Patented by French inventor Georges Claude on Jan. 19, 1915, neon signs reached America in 1923. The first signs went to a California Packard dealership. While the original neon signs glowed red, signmakers can now offer about 150 different colors using argon, mercury, and phosphor.

