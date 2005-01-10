advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Gas Guzzlers

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

This chart shows that the U.S. consumes more than twice as much oil per capita as the U.K. Astonishing, no? It also compares our energy use with a lot of other nations around the world. But it’s especially eye-opening to think that we use twice as much energy as even a wealthy, industrialized place like Britain.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life