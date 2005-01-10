Thinking Outside the Thesaurus

Tired of your solutions provider asking you to think outside the box to create a new paradigm and align your core competency to create incremental synergy to increase customer centric metrics? So are a lot of other people, according to a survey from financial staffing firm Accountemps.

Personally, I don’t think the word “solutions” should be used when not applied to math equations or chemical mixtures. Of all the things to survive the dotcom bubble, you’d think that this sort of jargon would have suffered the same fate as hyperinflated job descriptions. Find new words, and create your own paradigm.