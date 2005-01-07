New Advice from Jack

So the buzz is beginning to build for Jack Welch’s new book, which makes its debut in early April. This time, Jack teamed up with his wife, Suzy, for a book called Winning. Amazon.com recently published a letter from Jack with some early tips from Winning, including these dos and don’ts on managing your career:
Jack Welch on Getting Ahead
Do:
- Over-deliver your results and expand the horizon of your responsibility.
- Manage your subordinates with the same carefulness that you manage your boss.
- Get on the radar screen by getting behind major initiatives early.
- Relish the input of lots of mentors, realizing that mentors dont always look like mentors.
- Have a positive attitude and spread it around.
Don’t:
- Make your boss use political capital to champion you.
- Let setbacks break your stride.