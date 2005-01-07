advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Toys for Tyros

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Now this is some real Friday fun: business man action figures! Happy Worker‘s GeekMan, BossMan, and MoneyMan. The figures come complete with laptops, coffee cups, cell phones, and brief cases — and look suspiciously like some of the people I work with every day. The information about the product development and manufacturing process is really interesting, to boot. You can buy the figures online via CmdStore

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life