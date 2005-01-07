Welcome to the iHousehold

My husband and I finally — belatedly — joined the iPod nation over the holidays. I received one for my birthday in December; he got one from my parents for Christmas. As a result, I’m fast becoming one of those white ear-bud sporting, Apple evangelizing, 24/7 music people appearing around the world at an alarming rate.

We’d hardly be the first to say the little machines are changing our lives. But it has — quite literally — and not just in the sense that my day is suddenly orchestrated with the 2,000 songs in my pocket. First, combined with the new iBook I recently got for work, the iPods are inspiring a complete technology transformation at home. We’re now proud owners of an AirPort Express, creating the home network that lets us slyly shift our music from that old hulking Dell desktop to my iBook laptop. (Is IT reading this?) On our iToDo list: Organize all photos with iPhoto, take more movies with digital camcorder, cut the cord and go VoIP. Top of the list: replace old hulking Dell desktop with twin iBook to prevent marital disputes.

The iPod has frequently been referred to as a disruptive product, one that shook up the digital music world. Apple created a design icon, and with iTunes, a finally viable system for buying music online. That’s the macro view. What’s made iPod disruptive in our lives (beyond the potential fights over the laptop’s lightning-fast FireWire connection between iTunes and iPod) is that it’s transforming the way we use, think about, and purchase technology in our home. It’s inspired us to get a digital life.