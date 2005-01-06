Ways to Nurture an Idea

Earlier this week, John posted an entry about ways to discourage, derail, and effectively destroy new ideas. Chuck Frey’s Innovation Weblog offers a useful corollary to that post, touching on the concept of springboard thinking.
Sometimes the best ideas are ideas that have been reconsidered, revisited, and revised. How can you escalate ideas? Encourage new ideas? Here are some starting springboards:
- Redefine the task headline
- Make a wish
- Start with a new idea
- Challenge constraints
- Add random thoughts
- Draw on feelings or gut level reactions
- Consider conflicting points of view