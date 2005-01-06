What’s in a Name?

On Tuesday, the town of South Belmar, New Jersey, officially changed its name to Lake Como, hoping that it will spur a renaissance for the shore town, distinguishing it from the larger, nearby summer party spot Belmar. Perhaps they’re hoping that people will associate it with the stunning Lake Como in northern Italy, where George Clooney has his digs, and not the Lake Como Family Nudist Resort in Florida.
Will changing the name of the town really improve its lot? Or is it akin to slapping paint on a rotting wall? What other brands, or towns, have been turned around by a name change?