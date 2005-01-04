Ford Gets Sirius

Ford recently announced that it will be offering factory-installed Sirius radio systems with 21 new models. According to Ford (emphasis on that first part) the high-tech accessory will spark a million new members by 2007. Hmm. Maybe. But I doubt the simple fact that Ford is offering the radios will have much to do with people signing up or keeping up their monthly $13.00 subscription. Chances are, it’s hype from folks like Stern that will generate any real interest.

Meanwhile, Sirius sales reps are going to have to work hard to hold off XM, which has already struck deals with giants like GM and Toyota. The battle rages on.

Now, if Sirius or XM started offering immediate MP3 downloads of playing songs at the touch of a button… that’d be a winner.