Top Trends for 2005

In November, we published a Fast Forward feature, our list of the 100 top trends and things to keep an eye on for 2005. This morning, I came across a couple of other pieces on workplace trends for the 2K5.

Elizabeth Rice’s 2005 Trends in HR focuses on the talent management side of things, addressing topics such as outsourcing, healthcare, and training. And the Herman Group’s Top Ten Workplace/Workforce Forecasts for 2005 also focuses on talent management.

How do you think the world of work will change this year?