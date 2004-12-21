advertisement
FC on Gawker

By Fast Company Staff

Fast Company’s January cover story on Malcolm Gladwell caught the attention of the media gossip blog, Gawker, today. (Marshall McLuhan gets a nod in the process.) I think that means we’re hip… Or maybe that’s just Gladwell. Check it out.

