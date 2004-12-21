advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Sins of Commission

By Heath Row1 minute Read

In Monster’s blog today, Thad shares what he considers the seven deadly sins at work. His include:

  • Grandstanding
  • Throwing thy coworker under the bus
  • Unresponsiveness
  • Taking credit for thy coworker’s efforts
  • Laziness
  • Resisting change
  • Overtly obsequious behavior

And here are mine:

  • Not saying “No,” when you really, truly need to
  • Its corollary: Consciously overpromising — and underdelivering
  • Criticizing colleagues rather than learning how to work with them better
  • Unresponsiveness — right on, Thad!
  • Not holding onto the information you need, or know you will need
  • Its corollary: Requesting that others repeat work that’s already been done because you didn’t hold onto the information you need (i.e., not taking responsibility for your own negligence)
  • Being late: For work, for meetings, for appointments, with deadlines — respect your coworkers time

What are yours?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life