Sins of Commission

In Monster’s blog today, Thad shares what he considers the seven deadly sins at work. His include:
- Grandstanding
- Throwing thy coworker under the bus
- Unresponsiveness
- Taking credit for thy coworker’s efforts
- Laziness
- Resisting change
- Overtly obsequious behavior
And here are mine:
- Not saying “No,” when you really, truly need to
- Its corollary: Consciously overpromising — and underdelivering
- Criticizing colleagues rather than learning how to work with them better
- Unresponsiveness — right on, Thad!
- Not holding onto the information you need, or know you will need
- Its corollary: Requesting that others repeat work that’s already been done because you didn’t hold onto the information you need (i.e., not taking responsibility for your own negligence)
- Being late: For work, for meetings, for appointments, with deadlines — respect your coworkers time
What are yours?