Operation: Enduring Institution

Booz Allen Hamilton has released a list of what it considers the top 10 most enduring institutions . Parallel to the storied Built to Last , the study considered characteristics such as innovation, leadership, culture and values, adaptability, and legitimacy.

The top-of-line organizations: Dartmouth College, Oxford University, the Modern Olympic Games, the Rolling Stones, General Electric, Sony, the American Constitution, the International Telecommunication Union, the Salvation Army, and the Rockefeller Foundation.

In a Q&A yesterday, Booz Allen’s CEO Ralph Shrader discusses the list — including why the Rolling Stones rank right up with the American Constitution. Imagine Nicolas Cage’s surprise if, in National Treasure, the map was in fact on the seat of Mick Jagger’s pants.