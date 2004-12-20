A Modest Proposal

If capitalism is supposedly such a paragon of rationality and efficiency, then how come many retail stores are insanely crowded for one month of the year while they often operate at a financial loss the rest of the time? I don’t want to sound like Scrooge or the Grinch here (or, to steal a line from “Sex and the City,” like the “Mensch Who Stole Christmas”), but it doesn’t make sense.
So here’s my modest proposal: why not redistribute gift-giving to several times throughout the year? Perhaps a lottery system could decide who does their holiday shopping in April or August and who gets December?