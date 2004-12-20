Song Sung New (Economy)

Back in 2001, Fast Company took a look at the then trend of consultancies penning — and recording — corporate anthems. Following the dotcom bust, the sites that originally served the songs removed them from common distribution. With the help of Chris Raettig of Warm Company, we’ve tracked down the original sound files and returned them to the Web. You can now revisit these reminiscent samples of dotcom boom exuberance. I wonder whether any of these are still in use internally?