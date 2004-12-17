eBay’s Latest Move

EBay purchased online apartment rental service Rent.com today for approximately $385 million in stock and $30 million in cash. The news reports say this symbolizes eBay’s continued move into services. Buying a stake in craigslist, I understood. This one doesn’t make as much sense to me. (Maybe that’s just because renting an apartment in NYC is a process that drastically needs a Rent.com.) What do you think? Is this a good move or a bad one?