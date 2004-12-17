Website Experience Perspective

Chris O’Leary posted an inquiry regarding a perspective on websites and pop up ads. I haven’t had a chance to read Jacob Nielson’s article Chris referred to yet, but will over the weekend. I do, however, believe our adaptation to the web is an exploration of experiential possibilities and the potential of its integration into total customer experience management is under leveraged. We are still pretty much in the dark ages. What we seem to be doing is managing those experiences from a haphazard perspective limited by the parameters we’ve self imposed in our make and sell world.

For the most part, all that we have done is automate existing paradigms around our management of those experiences based on a publishing business model — we even refer to “pages,” implying a natural sequence that is linear versus a dynamic system and we think of usability as product testing.

I do not blame advertisers for pop ups either. The problem with pop-ups results from not managing websites from a customer-back perspective. We still think of it as “make and sell” and not “sense and respond.” There are some out there that seem to get it, but I think the vast majority still do not.