The Conscious Unconscious

There have been some questions around some people being more aware of the ‘clues’ and nuances of experiences.

A good friend and colleague, Dr. Gerald Zaltman, HBS professor emeritus and author of How Customers Think, who is cited heavily in my book, notes more than 95 per cent of what we process in experiences takes place on an unconscious level.

He also tells us “the tangible attributes of a product or service have far less influence on consumer preference than the sub-conscious sensory and emotional elements derived from the total experience”.

We’re always aware of more and effected by more than we think we’re aware of or effected by in experiences.