The Silly Season, Redux

I just can’t get off my holiday greeting card hobby-horse . But good news this week: Here’s a card I really like! It’s a web-based greeting from our corporate cousins at Parents magazine. It’s bright, well-produced, and tells you everything you need to know about the brand. And it knows enough to stop before the jingle bells get really annoying.

Here’s another digital card I just got, from the folks at Mondo Media’s Happy Tree Friends, an edgy cartoon series that airs on MTV International. Whether you like it will depend on your tolerance for gross-out humor.

Got a favorite e-holiday card from a vendor or customer? Send it along.