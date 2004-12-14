Donald Trump: Available for $19.99

A colleague of mine bought the new Donald Trump doll at Staples the over day for less than $20 bucks. For that, you get a 12-inch model of Trump with better hair than the real thing. You also get something to work a bit of voodoo on. Not a bad idea to work out your frustrations on one of the worst role models American business has ever produced.

But here’s the fun part: Push a button located in the center of the Trump’s shoulder blades and out comes The Donald’s barking voice. Among the 17 choice phrases, the obligatory “You’re fired” is rendered in several versions. But our favorite chatter lines have quickly become the following:

“Have an ego. There’s nothing wrong with ego.”

“Ideas are welcome but make sure you have the right one.”

“Remember the buck starts here.”

“Think big and live large.”

“I should fire myself just for having you around.”

With advice like that, how can anyone go wrong?