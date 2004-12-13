Experience Tracking: You’ll Be Surprised by What You Experience

I recently kept a diary and tracked all of my experiences for a day, with a ledger to tabulate the value (EMOTIONAL/RATIONAL) I felt I derived and the degree to which it felt haphazard or managed. Over the next day or two I’d be interested in your observations of experiential value created in your day.
This diary has been effective as a tool to sensitize individuals and companies to the value and opportunity that managing experience as the value proposition has. Keep a diary of your experiences and report your findings! Share some of your observations and experiences!