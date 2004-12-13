advertisement
A Customer Cannot Not Have an Experience!

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The question is how random or haphazard vs. managed is the experience. How managed are the experiences your company creates? What are some of the experiences you’ve had that have been well managed? What are some of the experiences you’ve had that are haphazard?

