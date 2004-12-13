Clued In: Creating Experiences That Keep Customers Coming Back Again and Again.

My name is Lou Carbone. I’m the founder and CEO of a company in Minneapolis called Experience Engineering and I’m also the author of Clued In: How to Keep Customers Coming Back Again and Again, published by Prentice Hall.

This is my first time as a blog host and I’m really looking forward to the experience and spending some time with you, sharing thoughts and insights with one another.

It’s indeed an honor to be hosting this blog and I have to admit I’ve really been looking forward to this interactive forum because of the distinguished audience Fast Company has and because of the excitement I and an ever growing number of other people and companies have around the design and management of experience as the value proposition.

Because customer data is so prevalent and we have the ability to look at customer data from numerous perspectives, there’s a tendency to view customer value from the company’s perspective and frame “customer value” conversations around the value of the customer to the business vs. the value created for the customer.

It’s apparent that some businesses are beginning to have a “balanced value perspective” realizing a focus on the value created for the customer will result in customers inherently become more valuable to the company building shareholder value with deeper passion, loyalty and willingness to pay.