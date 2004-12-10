FC’s Best Business Books of 2004

This week has seen a number of publications put out their lists of best business books. Heck, even Forbes put out a list (Trump’s How to Get Rich at #5? Please. Now we know what happens to your brain when you watch too much reality TV.) These end-of-year lists are a little silly, so don’t read this so much as us jumping on the bandwagon but rather as our attempt to set the record straight (yeah, sure). So here goes our take, Letterman style. If you disagree or you think we missed something, don’t be shy. Let’s hear from you.

11. Candyfreak by Steve Almond. Hey, if I’m putting this up here, allow me my favorite fun book of the year. Part memoir, part picaresque journey into the fringes of the candy business, it’s a telling exploration of why we don’t have as much local flavor in our product choices as we used to. You can also read it as a study of how to compete in the shadow of giants. But don’t strain yourself too hard that way or you’ll miss all the fun.

10. Word Spy by Paul McFedries. A smart, fun look at how new words enter our culture.

9. The Allure of Toxic Leaders by Jean Lipman-Blumen. We’re sick of having to call out toxic leaders and if we as a society did a better job of identifying them early and not putting books by them #5 on their best books of the year list, then work life for so many people wouldn’t be so awful.

8. Why People Buy Things They Don’t Need by Pamela Danziger. One of the smarter books on understanding and predicting consumer behavior this year.

7. Free Prize Inside by Seth Godin. If you read Purple Cow and wanted to make a remarkable product of your own but needed some guidance, this is the book for you.