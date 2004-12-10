advertisement
A Free Design Seminar

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Two of Fast Company’s favorite people–management guru Tom Peters and Saatchi & Saatchi CEO Kevin Roberts–are putting together a web seminar to explore design’s capacity to create emotional connections. Think i-Pod or BMW’s mini and you immediately get the idea of how smart and cool design can make people love your product. Should be a valuable conversation. To get in on the Dec. 14th action, register at Lovemarks.com.

