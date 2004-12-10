E-Consultancy has developed a list of what they consider the 100 (or so) most important and influential Net and Web pioneers in the UK. Focusing on the last 10 years — hence, the Internet Decade — the group tapped 100 industry opinion leaders for nominations. E-Consultancy also reached out to its user base. A total of 600 people were winnowed down to the final 130.

The resulting list is fascinating. Too often, it’s easy to focus on industry and business pioneers in your own country — forgetting that there are parallel industries and businesses elsewhere… and that the world is increasingly connected. I’m unfamiliar with most of the leaders on the list — and I’m highly inspired to better follow the digerati in the UK. It was particularly neat to see what Charles Cohen, formerly of Beenz, is up to now.