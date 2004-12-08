The Inmate 55170-054 Show

It might be the fastest corporate comeback ever. Domestic diva turned Big House felon Martha Stewart is still serving a five-month sentence for obstructing justice, but she has already lined up her next job .

Earlier today, Susan Lyne, the newly crowned CEO of Stewart’s empire, announced that the soon-to-be-ex-con will be hosting a syndicated daytime TV show on homemaking next fall. Survivor and The Apprentice producer Mark Burnett and NBC have signed Inmate 55170-054 to a deal worth an estimated $8 million, slightly more than her 11-cents-an-hour arrangement with Alderson Federal Prison Camp in West Virginia.

Lyne: “The new format should appeal to Martha’s loyal core audience, as well as a new generation of viewers interested in home and lifestyle.”

NBC’s Jeff Zucker: “Martha is a proven winner across all media. The power of the brand is stronger than ever.”

Burnett: “As the arbiter of taste, Martha teaches people in a practical, helpful manner how to include style in everyday living.”

All this about a woman who is not yet out of prison. Impressive, unseemly, or surreal? (You can only pick one.)