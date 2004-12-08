advertisement
Shaken, Not Stirred II

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Well, somebody did order the $10,000 martiniand used it to propose to his fiancee. Congratulations, Joe Imperato and Melissa Beck! That’s got to be one of the best ways I’ve ever heard of a guy proposing. Now, it’s not really business related, but feel free to share your engagement stories.

