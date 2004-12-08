advertisement
Books Worth a Look

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Strategy+Business, Booz Allen Hamilton’s ever-useful management journal, has published a list of what contributors consider to be the best business books in the realms of strategy, innovation, leadership, and change this year. Several of the books have been previously featured in Fast Company‘s Readers’ Choice Awards, which is good validation, but there are several additional titles to consider, as well.

What do you think are the best business books of 2004? Let’s make a required reading list.

