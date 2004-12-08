advertisement
Product Placement… and Purchasing

By Heath Row1 minute Read

NBC is going to start selling products seen on popular TV shows such as “Will and Grace” and “Las Vegas” online. Partnering with San Francisco-based Delivery Agent, which already has an alliance with ABC, the network is taking the natural next step from product placement on the air. Now, combine this with interactive services and DVR, and our TVs can evolve into little lifestyle shopping emporiums.

