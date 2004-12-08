Trust, but Clarify

As Michael mentioned yesterday, an annual Gallup survey of which professions people find more ethical and trustworthy has been completed, and the results are in. While the study doesn’t result in a top 10 list per se, the responses are notable.
Public perceptions pharmacists, military officers, judges, day care providers, newspaper reporters, and state officeholders have improved since the last time they were analyzed. (Gallup looks at 20 of almost 60 professions each year.) In fact, pharmacists and state officeholders rate more highly than ever before.