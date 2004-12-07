Honesty, Honestly

Who do you trust the most? Nurses and grade-school teachers, it seems, according to a Gallup poll released today ranking professions according to their honesty and ethics. What about business executives? Eh, not so much. But they did do slightly better than congressmen (18). Of course, car salesman (21) came in last. I found it both funny and sad that people seem to trust nursing-home operators (13) less than they do auto mechanics (11), but mainly I’m glad that TV (15) and newspaper reporters (16) did better than lawyers (19)–albeit just barely.