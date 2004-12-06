From Corner Office to Main Street, USA

There comes a time in every leaders life when one must ask one’s self: Do I accept that invitation to speak at a conference? Do I pen that op-ed piece? Do I… host my own reality TV show? In the New York Post this weekend, Laura Petrecca and Holly M. Sanders consider what might happen when a superstar CEO may become too big for his or her britches — and strays too far from the workaday world.

Taking an eye to Donald Trump, Mark Cuban, and Richard Branson, as well as Donny Deutsch, the two wonder whether the leaders aren’t paying as much attention to their businesses as they ought to, given their newfound media roles.

What think you? Should CEOs, well, stick to their knitting?