Losing the Edge?

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Cathryn Jakobson Ramin published a fascinating article yesterday in the New York Times Magazine about the science of memory loss. It turns out that short-term memory begins to erode for many people in their 20s. Memory loss is particularly troubling to knowledge workers in their 30s and 40s, who fear that they’re starting to lose the mental edge that they need for their work.

Is this a problem that you’ve experienced? If so, what are the best strategies for coping with it?

