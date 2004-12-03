Go Green, Get Green

Hyperion, a software company, announced this week that employees who purchase a Toyota or Honda hybrid (or any other vehicle that gets more than 45 miles per gallon) over a gas-guzzler will be reimbursed $5,000. Given that Hyperion aims to reimburse about 200 of their 2,500 employees each year, this adds up to a hearty $1 million per year to put the brakes on global warming and conserve natural resources.

When I heard the news, my first instinct was to roll my eyes and call their Drive Clean to Drive Change initiative just another “social responsibility” PR ploy. Cynicism aside, I have to hand it to them for using their organization as a real vehicle for environmental change. On their website, they even offer a “Companies for Clean Air Consortium” to help other companies create similar programs. Check it out and see if your company would be willing to incorporate a similar practice.

What other surprising corporate environmental or socially responsible practices have you heard about recently? At your own company?