Foreman, Grilled

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Not long ago, Fast Company caught up with George Foreman, pitchman for the George Foreman Grill. Last week, the blog Innovation.Net published an interview with Michael Boehm, inventor of said grill. Boehm’s comments on the product’s success — and the process behind developing it — make a nice parallel read.

