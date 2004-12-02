Merriam-Webster, the dictionary folks, have put out its annual list of the 10 most popular words of the year . The list is put together from the number of online lookups at its site.

And the winner is… “blog.” Yay, blog! I assume that no one reading this needed to go to Merriam-Webster to look this up, but I suppose it does reflect the further mainstreaming of the concept.

For the record, here’s what you get when you look up “blog” in the dictionary:

noun [short for Weblog] (1999) : a Web site that contains an online personal journal with reflections, comments, and often hyperlinks provided by the writer

In the interests of completeness, here’s the rest of the top 10:

incumbent

electoral

insurgent

hurricane

cicada

peloton

partisan

sovereignty

defenestration

My one wish for 2005 is that we all work together to make sure that “webinar” doesn’t make the list next year.