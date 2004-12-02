The Commuting Life

E.B. White wrote in “Here is New York” (a timeless must-read for any New Yorker) that there are three kinds of people in New York: residents, tourists, and commuters. I’m in that third category, traveling 40 minutes every morning and night from Newark, NJ, to Fast Company’s offices.

Now, while I have issues with NJ Transit and Amtrak (as do many of my fellow commuters), I’ve got it easy compared to these people, known as “extreme commuters,” some of whom travel hundreds of miles and hours just to get to work. It’s oddly surprising, too, that people who live in New York and New Jersey, have the longest commutes, according to the Census Bureau.

What’s your commute like? Why do you put up with it?