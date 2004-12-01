Fast Company… on the Air!

Fast Company‘s editor in chief, John A. Byrne, was featured on NPR’s All Things Considered yesterday afternoon. In a produced segment, John discussed the differences between Donald Trump and The Apprentice and Richard Branson and Rebel Billionaire. So doing, he comments on what the shows say about the two as business leaders — and who he’d prefer to have as his boss.
This morning, several emails from readers — people who’d heard the segment on the radio — waited in my in box. Such immediate feedback! If you have a chance, listen to the segment — and then weigh in: Who would you rather work for? Who’s the better leader?