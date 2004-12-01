All Retailers Big and Small

The results of a recent consumer survey conducted by Hostway Corp. indicate that most people will buy online from small operations, as well as large, well-known companies. The study of 2,500 consumers found that more than 75% of people who shop online do not think company size is a factor in a rewarding customer experience. Only15% of respondents prefer large companies online.

Other findings: Nearly nine of 10 survey takers buy products online. Of that group, 94% percent said they are satisfied or very satisfied with their overall experience. What matters most? Security, privacy, price, ease of use, and the availability of desired products and services.

This report — and Linda’s entry earlier today — make me wonder: What matters most when shopping for the holidays? What makes the best presents for business partners and colleagues?